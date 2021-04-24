Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'over the moon' to have Prince Harry back in the US

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Prince Hkipped Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday to fly back to Meghan Markle in California 

Pregnant Meghan Markle couldn't be happier to have Prince Harry back with her and son Archie. 

Harry, who was in the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral, skipped Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday to fly back to California. 

“Even though Harry and Meghan were in constant contact during the trip, Meghan is over the moon to have Harry back home,” a source told Us Weekly.

"Archie got super excited when he saw his daddy again!” the insider revealed. “He couldn’t stop smiling.”

While Harry made his way to the UK, Meghan had to stay back because of health issues. 

“Meghan will be staying in California. She can’t go on doctor’s orders,” a source told the outlet. “She is too far along to fly and it’s recommended she rest in the final months.”

The former actress, who had a miscarriage in July, was asked to take her pregnancy seriously. 

“They’re taking this precaution seriously because she miscarried before,” the insider said. “Doctors don’t think the stress of it all is worth her risking losing another baby.”

