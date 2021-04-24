Prince Harry snubbed William's kids George, Charlotte and Louis while in UK

Prince Harry went back to the US without meeting Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry did not get to reunite with Prince William's kids while he was in the UK for Prince Philip's funeral.



The Duke of Sussex went back to the US without meeting Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“Harry didn’t get to see [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis in the UK,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Aside from the day of Philip’s funeral (which George, Charlotte and Louis didn’t attend) and meeting privately with the queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore [Cottage]," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Harry did reunite with brother William for the first time in more than a year at the funeral service.

“They were very tense as they walked into that chapel,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “As they came out of it, you could see some tension diffused.”

