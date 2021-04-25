Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn receives Grammy trophy

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Pop star Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn is now officially a Grammy Award winner mainly thanks to his lover.

The 30-year-old British actor's name was added to the credits of the 31-year-old singer's Folklore album on the Grammy website. Being a part of the team that contributed to Swift's latest album of the year win, he became a recipient of a gramophone trophy.

Joe Alwyn co-wrote the songs "Exile" and "Betty," "My Tears Ricochet," "August," "This Is Me Trying," and "Illicit Affairs," under the pseudonym William Bowery. These songs were part of her eighth studio album Folklore. Joe also co-produced "Exile," "Betty."

While accepting her award at this year's awards show on March 14, Taylor Swift made a mention of Joe Alwyn. She had said: "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

With the historic win, Taylor Swift set up the record to win the category three times.

"There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it's not a real person," said Taylor Swift while revealing Bowery's true identity during the Disney+ concert documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which premiered in November.

"So William Bowery is Joe, as we know," Swift added. "And Joe plays piano beautifully and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things."

