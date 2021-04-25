Can't connect right now! retry
Russell Crowe discloses he is playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

Veteran Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has revealed the role he has been roped in for in the upcoming Marvel movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The Oscar-winning actor also surprised his fans that he has already completed most of the filming for the movie.

It was two weeks ago when the 57-year-old New Zealand actor was reported to have been roped in to play one of the lead roles in a major Marvel movie. However, his role was kept under wraps. 

Watching Crow hanging out with Thor stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in recent weeks, the movie fans have rightly guessed that the A Beautiful Mind actor stars in the upcoming sequel.  

However, appearing on an Australian radio show this week, Russel Crowe revealed the character he is playing in the upcoming fourth Thor movie, which has been filming in his native Australia for quite some time now.

The Oscar-winning actor, while speaking during an episode of the Australian radio programme Joy Breakfast with The Murphys, dropped the reveal that his character is Zeus. He also said the filming of most of his part in the movie has already been done.

“Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4,” Crowe said at the end of the interview. “It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about and I’m going to enjoy it.”

In the Marvel superhero saga, the Zeus character is based on the sky and thunder god of the ancient Greek pantheon of the same name. 

