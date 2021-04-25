Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Meghan Trainor sheds light on newborn son's difficult journey to life

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Singer Meghan Trainor revealed that her newborn son Riley had “a rocky start” after his birth.

The 27-year-old shared a video on Instagram showing the little one being cared for by medical staff.

It also show her husband Daryl Sabara going through his new journey to fatherhood.

The All About That Bass hitmaker assured fans that the baby is doing well now.

“We had a rocky start.but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy...so lucky to be your mama sweet boy,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:



