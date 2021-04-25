Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Do you know Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

 

Queen Elizabeth had to say goodbye to her husband Prince Philip last week who she married 73 years ago. 

A couple of days after burying her husband,  the British monarch celebrated her 95 birthday without the Duke of Edinburgh  by her side.

Royal fans were left teary-eyed when they saw the Queen wiping back her tears.

Scores of social media users posted throwback pictures of the Queen to pay tribute to the monarch on her birthday. 

A Twitter account shared some interesting pictures and facts about the Queen.

It said Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII. 

The tweet added, she remains the only female member of the royal family to have entered the armed forces and is the only living head of state who served in WWII.


More From Entertainment:

History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'

History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'
Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question

Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question
Emilia Clarke opens up about 'genre-bending' comic book

Emilia Clarke opens up about 'genre-bending' comic book
Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media

Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media
Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation

Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation
Eminem drops first NFT collection

Eminem drops first NFT collection

Khloe Kardashian thanks Joe Biden for recognising Armenian genocide

Khloe Kardashian thanks Joe Biden for recognising Armenian genocide

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday

Bella Hadid shares unseen photos with Gigi Hadid on 26th birthday
Kim Kardashian shows off massive fleet of cars

Kim Kardashian shows off massive fleet of cars
Vin Diesel to star in new action-comedy film Muscle

Vin Diesel to star in new action-comedy film Muscle

Latest

view all