Sunday Apr 25 2021
Royal experts weigh in on 'royal on royal' feud: report

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Royal experts weigh in on ‘royal on royal’ feud: report

Royal experts recently stepped forward with their thoughts into the ‘royal on royal’ feud and its ‘significant impact’ upon the palace.

This claim was brought forward by Graham Smith and during his interview with Express, he was quoted saying "On the whole, the monarchy survives because most people do not care about it one way or another.”

“They are fairly apathetic, they assume that it is fine and harmless, just a family doing their thing and it brings in tourism.”

"This is why whenever there is a big scandal a lot of people sit up and take notice for the very first time and they think 'this is not what I thought the Monarchy was'.”

"As this is royal on royal as it were, this has thrown up a whole lot of information and insight into the Monarchy that people have never had before.”

"They are probably slightly shocked about the way in which the Palace is run and the divisions within the household. I think that [Oprah interview] has done significant damage to them."

