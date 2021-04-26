Daniel Kaluuya's mom wins internet as she reacts to son's sex joke about her during Oscars speech: Video

Daniel Kaluuya has won an Oscar on Sunday night, but his mother Damalie Namusoke deserved the prize for best viral reaction over her son's sex joke about his parents during speech.

While accepting the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the British star thanked his parents for doing their part by welcoming him into the world 32 years ago.

“My mom, my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing!” Kaluuya said on stage at Union Station in Los Angeles. “I’m here! I’m so happy to be alive.”

The 32-year-old British actor said: 'We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex -it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight.'

As cameras cut to Kaluuya's mother and other family members after the comment, his mom looked puzzled and appeared to say 'What is he talking about?'.



Beside her, the Get Out star's sister appeared to be embarrassed as she bowed her head in her hands.

Oh no! Damalie raised her hands to her face as her son made the awkward joke and his sister looked mortified.

“Daniel Kaluuya’s mother and sister should win an Oscar for their reaction to his reference to his mum and dad having sex,” one viewer tweeted.

Issa Rae also shared a screenshot of Kaluuya’s mother with her 1.5 million followers.

Damalie's reaction became an instant viral hit, with Oscars viewers retweeting images of her puzzled response and joking about the awkward family moment.

