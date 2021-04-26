Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Riz Ahmed's loving gesture breaks internet as he fixes wife Fatima Mirza's hair on Oscars Red Carpet: Watch

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Dashin actor Riz Ahmed, who is the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor for his performance in the film Sound Of Metal, stole the limelight with her romantic gesture during his appearance with wife Fatima Farheen Mirza at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The newlyweds established major couple goals in their brief albeit lasting red carpet moment. The couple perfectly complemented each other.

 Riz Ahmed was looking dashing in an all-black Prada suit, while his wife Fatime showed off her grace as she opted for a flowing turquoise gown. 

The actor took a moment and styled his wife's hair on the red carpet. "I'm the official groomer," he jokingly said. Twitter, of course, was quick to notice the moment and flooded the micro blogging site with posts from the perfect moment.

One social media user shared the moments with a stunning note as she wrote: "I've never been more in love with Riz Ahmed than I am right now just looking at him fixing the hair of another woman who is not me at the Oscars red carpet."

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in the Academy Awards. He is also the first Pakistan-origin person to be nominated in an acting category.

More From Entertainment:

Daniel Kaluuya's mom wins internet as she reacts to son's sex joke about her during Oscars speech: Video

Daniel Kaluuya's mom wins internet as she reacts to son's sex joke about her during Oscars speech: Video
Chloé Zhao makes history to become the first women of colour to win Best Director at Oscars

Chloé Zhao makes history to become the first women of colour to win Best Director at Oscars
Oscars 2021 Winners List: Chloé Zhao, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn win big

Oscars 2021 Winners List: Chloé Zhao, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn win big
Margot Robbie steals limelight as she dazzles in a shimmering floral gown at Oscars 2021

Margot Robbie steals limelight as she dazzles in a shimmering floral gown at Oscars 2021
Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon grace the awards show

Oscars 2021: Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon grace the awards show
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as she shares meaningful pic of son Louis

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as she shares meaningful pic of son Louis
Keanu Reeves reveals Rob Lowe 'tried to steal his girlfriends'

Keanu Reeves reveals Rob Lowe 'tried to steal his girlfriends'
Kim Kardashian pays emotional tribute to fashion designer Alber Elbaz as he dies from Covid

Kim Kardashian pays emotional tribute to fashion designer Alber Elbaz as he dies from Covid
Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s looming intervention with the Queen

Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s looming intervention with the Queen
Camila Mendes sheds light on ‘Riverdale’s’ absurd plot holes

Camila Mendes sheds light on ‘Riverdale’s’ absurd plot holes
Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Experts compare Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s royal beginnings

Experts compare Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s royal beginnings

Latest

view all