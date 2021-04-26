Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Fans express their displeasure after Chadwick Boseman did not win the best actor award

Chadwick Boseman's fans are upset over how the 93rd Academy Awards did not honour him with the Best Actor award during Sunday ceremony. 

A plethora of fans took to the internet to express their displeasure over how Sir Anthony Hopkins won the best actor lead instead of Boseman at the end of the night. 

Because Hopkins was not in attendance, presenter Joaquin Phoenix abruptly ended the ceremony right there.

"anthony was phenomenal," one Twitter user commented. "good for him truly. but how are you gonna 1) speed the absolute [expletive] out of the in memoriam segment and 2) switch up the order of the awards to make your audience think you're gonna give chadwick some sort of tribute and then just....... not. feels cruel."

Another fan tweeted, "them pushing best actor till the end just for chadwick not to win was very [expletive] up and it feels like they exploited his death for views."

"ok rearranging the categories for the first time ever trying to end on best actor in order to honor chadwick and then instead giving the award to hopkins who isn't even there... actually a really good bit, bravo," a third Twitter user wrote. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit

Prince Harry unable to meet certain royal family members during UK visit
Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Charles, Kate Middleton's relationship
Prince William, Kate hailed as future of monarchy with Harry 'out of picture'

Prince William, Kate hailed as future of monarchy with Harry 'out of picture'

Demi Lovato says she used to seek stability through her partners

Demi Lovato says she used to seek stability through her partners

Oscars 2021: Viola Davis, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan among best dressed

Oscars 2021: Viola Davis, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan among best dressed

Memorable quotes from the 2021 Oscars

Memorable quotes from the 2021 Oscars
Frances McDormand bags third Oscar with Best Actress win for 'Nomadland'

Frances McDormand bags third Oscar with Best Actress win for 'Nomadland'
Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins wins best actor for 'The Father'

Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins wins best actor for 'The Father'
Riz Ahmed's loving gesture breaks internet as he fixes wife Fatima Mirza's hair on Oscars Red Carpet: Watch

Riz Ahmed's loving gesture breaks internet as he fixes wife Fatima Mirza's hair on Oscars Red Carpet: Watch
Daniel Kaluuya's mom wins internet as she reacts to son's quirky joke during Oscars speech: Video

Daniel Kaluuya's mom wins internet as she reacts to son's quirky joke during Oscars speech: Video
Chloé Zhao makes history to become the first women of colour to win Best Director at Oscars

Chloé Zhao makes history to become the first women of colour to win Best Director at Oscars

Latest

view all