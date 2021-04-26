Fans enraged as Oscars 2021 snubs Chadwick Boseman for best actor

Fans express their displeasure after Chadwick Boseman did not win the best actor award

Chadwick Boseman's fans are upset over how the 93rd Academy Awards did not honour him with the Best Actor award during Sunday ceremony.

A plethora of fans took to the internet to express their displeasure over how Sir Anthony Hopkins won the best actor lead instead of Boseman at the end of the night.

Because Hopkins was not in attendance, presenter Joaquin Phoenix abruptly ended the ceremony right there.

"anthony was phenomenal," one Twitter user commented. "good for him truly. but how are you gonna 1) speed the absolute [expletive] out of the in memoriam segment and 2) switch up the order of the awards to make your audience think you're gonna give chadwick some sort of tribute and then just....... not. feels cruel."



Another fan tweeted, "them pushing best actor till the end just for chadwick not to win was very [expletive] up and it feels like they exploited his death for views."

"ok rearranging the categories for the first time ever trying to end on best actor in order to honor chadwick and then instead giving the award to hopkins who isn't even there... actually a really good bit, bravo," a third Twitter user wrote.