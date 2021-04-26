Brad Pitt lights up the Oscars with his dazzling appearance

Brad Pitt looked every bit dashing as he rocked a a dapper tuxedo for a classic old Hollywood look

Brad Pitt made his highly-anticipated appearance at the Oscars 2021 ceremony on Sunday, 14 months after he won his first Academy award.

The 57-year-old actor was the presenter of the Best Supporting Actress award to Youn Yuh-jung for her performance in Minari.



While Youn Yuh-jung's acceptance speech, the Ad Astra star took the stage midway to say, "My love of movies began at the local drive-in, watching the likes of Clint Eastwood and Godzilla."

After revealing that Mank star Amanda Seyfried's favourite movie experience growing up was watching his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in 1996's Romeo + Juliet, a ponytail-rocking Pitt joked, "Amanda, me too.

Last year, Pitt won his first ever Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you," Pitt said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you."