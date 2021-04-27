Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Victoria Beckham stunned fans as she shared her latest snaps in skimpy outfit from Miami beach on Sunday.

The renowned fashion designer sizzled in black bikini and a red kaftan as she enjoyed sunshine on the deck of a luxury yacht during a fun day at a beach. She shared her mesmerising snaps on Instagram.

The David Beckham's wife doesn't have to suffer through the chilly British weather, as she's seen enjoying the sun on a posh yacht.

The 47-year-old fashion icon took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post some pictures of herself sunbathing on the deck of the yacht in sunny Miami while wearing a black bikini.

The former Spice Girl's tiny two-piece swimsuit peeked through underneath the red kaftan she was wearing to protect herself from the sun.

Victoria Beckham delighted fans with her stunning beauty as she posted photos of herself sunbathing on the deck of a luxury yacht in Miami.

