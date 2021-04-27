Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach

Victoria Beckham stunned fans as she shared her latest snaps in skimpy outfit from Miami beach on Sunday.

The renowned fashion designer sizzled in black bikini and a red kaftan as she enjoyed sunshine on the deck of a luxury yacht during a fun day at a beach. She shared her mesmerising snaps on Instagram.

The 47-year-old fashion icon took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post some pictures of herself sunbathing on the deck of the yacht in sunny Miami while wearing a black bikini.

The former Spice Girl's tiny two-piece swimsuit peeked through underneath the red kaftan she was wearing to protect herself from the sun.

