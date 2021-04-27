Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Naya Rivera fans riled up after her exclusion from Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Late American actor Naya Rivera’s fans were left disgruntled after the Academy Awards left her out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment on Sunday.

Angry fans turned to their social media platforms and expressed their rage over the Glee star getting snubbed from the section.

"Once again, no love for Naya Rivera,” wrote one user.

“I was fully expecting to see Naya Rivera’s name in this segment. Was I the only one?” another asked.

“I know naya Rivera wasn’t really in movies but she still should’ve been included in the in memoriam,” a third chimed in.

“Not Naya Rivera in the Memoriam? Ok...this kinda hurt,” added another.

Rivera, 33, went missing on July 8 following a boat ride with her son at California’s Lake Piru. A couple of hours after she went missing, her son was “found alone in the rented boat, sleeping” and “wearing a life vest.”

Her body was found later on July 13, the seven-year death anniversary of her Glee costar, Cory Monteith. 

More From Entertainment:

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party

Elton John sings duets with Dua Lipa in Oscars watch party
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach

Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing as she shares her latest snaps from Miami beach
Royal family will soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer

Royal family will soon get rid of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims royal biographer
Gemma Chan inspired by Malala Yousufzai's work for girls education

Gemma Chan inspired by Malala Yousufzai's work for girls education

Olivia Rodrigo already living

Olivia Rodrigo already living "any songwriter's dream"
Netflix to release Thai thriller Ghost Lab on May 26

Netflix to release Thai thriller Ghost Lab on May 26
Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish drops teaser for new song Happier Than Ever
Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021

Piers Morgan takes a savage swipe at Oscars 2021
Jay-Z wants to connect with wife Beyonce and children in pandemic

Jay-Z wants to connect with wife Beyonce and children in pandemic

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in latest pics

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable in latest pics
Amelia Hamlin tries to win attention of Scott Disick's daughter Penelope by giving her new nick name

Amelia Hamlin tries to win attention of Scott Disick's daughter Penelope by giving her new nick name

H.E.R sheds light on her new Oscar nomination

H.E.R sheds light on her new Oscar nomination

Latest

view all