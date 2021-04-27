Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William drive tractors in latest tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William drove GPS self-steering tractors during their 'Sustainable farm tour".

The couple's official Instagram account "Kensington Royal" on Tuesday posted a video of their visit  for royal fans.

The caption accompanying the post read:

"Sustainable farm tour. Located in Darlington, these two amazing owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.

Using techniques such as grass monitoring, land rotation and feed sampling to help improve productivity and ensure they are able to give back to the environment.

Even the tractors got a test run." 


