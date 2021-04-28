Willow Smith releases single Transparent Soul from fifth album

Willow Smith is the most shining rising star on the horizon of American music, as the talented singer is all given to pushing the boundaries, trying all genres of music.

The recently released single "Transparent Soul" is an example for the 20-year-old who collaborated with Travis Barker for the pop-punk. The singer is heard crooning about the non-genuine relationships.

“I don’t fucking know if’s a lie or it’s a fact, all your little fake friends will sell your secrets for some cash, smile in my face, then put your cig out on my back, if you ever see me, just get to runnin’ like the Flash, I knew a boy just like you, he’s a snake just like you, such a fake just like you, but I can see the truth," she is heard philosophizing in the track.

At the age of 20, Willow has a decade of experience behind her as she toured with her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith’s rock band from the age of 3 through 7. She later released her debut album Ardipithecus in 2015 while she was just 15. She resonates with confidence and an aura of an experienced entertainer while you watch her perform.

The track "Transparent Soul," has set a new direction for Willow Smith. The pop-punk track is the first song from Smith's forthcoming album and marks a major stepping stone for the singer.

The singer said her lyrics were inspired by a quote from a swami, a Hindu teacher who Smith personally knows. Willow Smith not only wrote the lyrics but also played the guitar, an instrument she’s been playing since she was 14.

"I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time (during the first couple months of quarantine)," she said in a press release for the single. "It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre."

“I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music,” says Smith. “It is said that a saintly person is so pure that he or she acts like a spotless mirror. When we come in the presence of such mirror-like soul, we can see both the beauty and ugliness of our inner life.”

“I personally feel it’s just really important to play an instrument if you’re going to have a career in music,” says Smith. “Songwriting is 15 million times easier when you can actually write the songs.”



Watch Willow Smith perform her Transparent Soul here:



