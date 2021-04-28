Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Britney Spears to speak in court about her ongoing conservatorship drama

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Britney Spears will directly speak to a US judge about her ongoing conservatorship case next month as her attorney asked Judge Penny for the extra hearing during Tuesday's proceedings in California.

The pop icon made the request to the court via her attorney Samuel Ingham during the latest hearing.

Ingham told the judge that Britney has requested it on an 'expedited basis'. 

After considering the request, US judge Penny confirmed Britney will address the court on June 23. 

Britney Spears has been in the court granted conservatorship since her very public breakdown in 2008. Since then she has released a string of chart-topping albums, gone on three world tours and also completed a record breaking residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

