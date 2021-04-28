David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive in UK from Florida

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, who reportedly left Florida last week, are now enjoying the new lake on the grounds of their luxurious £6million Cotswolds mansion.

The A-list couple reportedly moved back to their luxurious UK home after spending four months in Florida.



The whole family had good time in the US, but the UK has always been home for them as they finally returned to their homeland.



The celebrity couple left the UK on Christmas Day and took full advantage of the warm Miami weather and relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

According to reports, they are back in the UK and focusing on various aspects of their business ventures between the Cotswolds and London.

David and Victoria Beckham's children Romeo, Cruz and Harper have also accompanied their parents to the UK, but their eldest child Brooklyn has reportedly remained in Miami with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.