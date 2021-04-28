Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Netflix refutes claims of ‘The Crown’ struggling to cast the role of Prince Andrew

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Netflix clarified on Tuesday that The Crown is having trouble casting an actor for the contentious role of Prince Andrew.

In a statement issued to Deadline, the streamer refuted a report by The Sun about the show “struggling” to find an actor to play the infamous royal family member due to his ties with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown, and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight,” said a representative for the series to the outlet.

The showrunners are feeling the pressure to finalize on a name for the Duke of York’s character as the filming for the fifth season is scheduled to begin in June.

Meanwhile, actors playing other members of the royal family have already been roped in, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

In the fourth season of the show, Andrew’s minor role was portrayed by Tom Byrne. 

