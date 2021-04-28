Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian - again

Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she went out with Tristan Thompson this year

Tristan Thompson is under hot waters again as he recently got accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

Instagram model Sydney Chase came forth claiming that she went out with Thompson in January of this year.



“It was a peek-a-boo [expletive], but, baby, it was good,” Chase said on the No Jumper podcast when asked about Thompson.

“He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK,” she alleged. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.”

Chase said that she asked Thompson if he had reconciled with Khloe and he downright said he is single.

“Are you single?” she asked and he allegedly responded, “Yes.”



“It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off,” she added.

For the unversed, this is not the first time the Boston Celtics player has been accused of something like this.

In 2019, Thompson was found out to be cheating on Khloe with Kyle Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Meanwhile, Thompson and Kardashian officially reconciled after quarantining together last year and have been contemplating welcoming a second child through surrogacy.