Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Web Desk

Kate Middleton went 'bright red' during first meeting with Prince William

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be ringing in their 10th wedding anniversary.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted that she was “very shy” during her first interaction with her husband in St Andrews University.

The couple had enrolled in the university in 2001 but met a year later as they both took a gap year.

Reports indicated that Kate curtsied at William in their first year.

In their 2010 interview after their engagement, Kate spilled some details about their first interactions.

She said: “I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy.”

