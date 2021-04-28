Mehwish Hayat lauds decision to postpone exams

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has said that education is important but protecting the students in these Covid times was paramount.



This she said after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced that no examinations will take place in the country until June 15, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Mehwish took to Twitter and said “Thank you @Shafqat_Mahmood. So glad that you took notice.”

“Postponing the exams was the sensible decision - education is important but protecting the students in these Covid times was paramount!”, the actress said with hashtag #Exams2021.

Earlier, Mehwish urged the Federal Minister for Education to cancel exams this year amid rising coronavirus cases across the country.

She had tweeted, “It is wrong that students are being forced to take exams. Not only is it dangerous with the 3rd wave taking hold but is unfair when education has been so disrupted!”



