Thursday Apr 29 2021
Elliot Page recalls 'tearful moment' of coming out: 'Knew I was a boy since a kid'

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Elliot Page details how his transition to a man has brought him the most joy

Elliot Page recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and got candid about his journey of coming out as a member of the trans community. 

The 34-year-old actor, known for his breakout role in Juno, said that he knew he was a boy since when he was a kid. 

When asked what part of his transition has brought him the most joy, Elliot said, "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked."

This was Page's first TV interview since he came out as a transgender man in December 2020. In March, Page revealed to TIME magazine how he underwent top surgery. 

"It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the- probably the first time," the actor told Oprah, tearing up. "Tears of joy."

Talking to Vanity Fair about growing up in his body, the actor continued, "I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them 'Jason.' Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be.

"I just couldn't understand when I'd be told, 'No, you're not. No, you can't be that when you're older.' You feel it. Now I'm finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it's so beautiful and extraordinary, and there's a grief to it in a way," he added. 

