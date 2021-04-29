Anthony Mackie breaks silence on rumours of a 4th ‘Captain America’ film

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie is addressing the buzz around Captain America 4 and all that he knows about the film thus far.

Chatting with Entertainment Weekly, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star said he found out about the supposed fourth instalment at his grocery store.

"I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!' I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.'"

"That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything,” he added.

Last week, a report by The Hollywood Reporter had revealed that after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wrapped up with its explosive finale on Disney+, Captain America 4 is reportedly in the works and may even bring back Chris Evans to reprise his superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was further stated that the creator and head writer of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Malcom Spellman is said to be writing the script for the film with Dalan Musson, who also worked on the MCU series.

THR further reported that as of now, there have been no confirmed castings for the fourth installment of the franchise.