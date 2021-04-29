Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Wedding guest details 'roaring' welcome as Kate Middleton arrived for wedding

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, moments of their wedding are surfacing.

Among the guests that attended the grand wedding were Martin and Sue Fidler and speaking to People magazine, Martin detailed the electric atmosphere that buzzed in the crowds as the Duchess of Cambridge arrived as the Abbey for her wedding.

He explained: "Everything outside just roared.

"You could hear it all outside to begin with as she approached.

"It was like a wave of sound getting louder and louder as she got closer to the Abbey.

"When the trumpets started inside to announce that she'd arrived, it's a wonder the roof didn't lift off!"

More From Entertainment:

When Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan rubbed shoulders with Kate and Prince William

When Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan rubbed shoulders with Kate and Prince William
How Priyanka Chopra kept her mental health in check during quarantine

How Priyanka Chopra kept her mental health in check during quarantine

Liam Hemsworth seen mocking ex Miley Cyrus in throwback video

Liam Hemsworth seen mocking ex Miley Cyrus in throwback video

Scott Disick 'maintaining distance' from Kourtney Kardashian amid her new romance

Scott Disick 'maintaining distance' from Kourtney Kardashian amid her new romance

Prince Philip was shattered over Sussexes turning royal family into 'soap opera'

Prince Philip was shattered over Sussexes turning royal family into 'soap opera'
Harry had ‘awkward’ chat with David Beckham after Meghan and Victoria’s fallout

Harry had ‘awkward’ chat with David Beckham after Meghan and Victoria’s fallout
Priyanka Chopra grateful to the US for coming to the aid of India amidst crisis

Priyanka Chopra grateful to the US for coming to the aid of India amidst crisis
Kate Middleton praised for not competing with Prince William

Kate Middleton praised for not competing with Prince William
BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies, one for sharing

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies, one for sharing
Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

John Legend hopes the world can rise above COVID: 'We can get back together again'

John Legend hopes the world can rise above COVID: 'We can get back together again'
Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'

Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'

Latest

view all