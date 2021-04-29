Liam Hemsworth seen mocking ex Miley Cyrus in throwback video

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's cold war was caught on camera in a rare throwback video which has just come to surface.



A 2019 video from an Access Hollywood interview was unearthed by a fan where the two made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In the viral video, The Hunger Games star appeared to be visibly irked by his then-wife as she started twerking at the high-profile event.

The Aussie hunk could be heard mumbling: “Let’s not do that here. We’re on the carpet,” as he looked away from the camera.

Miley then stops and signals to leave the red carpet.

The footage is from two months after the exes had tied the knot and six months before they decided to call of their marriage.