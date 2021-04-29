Prince William's hilarious jab at Prince Harry during Kate Middleton wedding revealed

Prince William had taken a hilarious jab at his brother Prince Harry during his and Kate Middleton’s wedding reception.

Claire Jones, who was the harpist who played in the Buckingham Palace afternoon reception, spoke to People Magazine about her exchange with the Duke of Cambridge.

"He made a lovely little remark about me.

"The first thing he said to me was, 'Did you hear what I said in my speech?'

"I said I did, but I asked him to remind me because I hadn't heard it all.

"He said, 'Thank goodness Claire turned up to play the harp because otherwise, we'd have to get my brother to play it instead'."

"He thought that was hilarious.

"I thought it was quite funny he said that. He was very accommodating and warm.

"I wished them well, and I said I hoped they would have a happy and joyful life together."