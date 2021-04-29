Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William's hilarious jab at Prince Harry during Kate Middleton wedding revealed

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince William had taken a hilarious jab at his brother Prince Harry during his and Kate Middleton’s wedding reception.

Claire Jones, who was the harpist who played in the Buckingham Palace afternoon reception, spoke to People Magazine about her exchange with the Duke of Cambridge.

"He made a lovely little remark about me.

"The first thing he said to me was, 'Did you hear what I said in my speech?'

"I said I did, but I asked him to remind me because I hadn't heard it all.

"He said, 'Thank goodness Claire turned up to play the harp because otherwise, we'd have to get my brother to play it instead'."

"He thought that was hilarious.

"I thought it was quite funny he said that. He was very accommodating and warm.

"I wished them well, and I said I hoped they would have a happy and joyful life together."

More From Entertainment:

'Kurulus:Osman' : Bamsi praises Savci Bey after latest episode

'Kurulus:Osman' : Bamsi praises Savci Bey after latest episode

Meghan Markle and Harry to wish Kate and William on wedding anniversary?

Meghan Markle and Harry to wish Kate and William on wedding anniversary?
'Shotgun Wedding' starring Jennifer Lopez to release in June 2022

'Shotgun Wedding' starring Jennifer Lopez to release in June 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton's 10th wedding anniversary plan unearthed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's 10th wedding anniversary plan unearthed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left red-faced after Spotify host snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left red-faced after Spotify host snub
Kate Middleton had 'auditioning process' when she met Prince William

Kate Middleton had 'auditioning process' when she met Prince William
Michael B. Jordan addresses ‘Superman’ reboot casting rumors

Michael B. Jordan addresses ‘Superman’ reboot casting rumors
Prince William, Queen banned Meghan Markle from borrowing royal jewelry

Prince William, Queen banned Meghan Markle from borrowing royal jewelry
When Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan rubbed shoulders with Kate and Prince William

When Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan rubbed shoulders with Kate and Prince William
How Priyanka Chopra kept her mental health in check during quarantine

How Priyanka Chopra kept her mental health in check during quarantine

Victoria Beckham in stitches over Justin Bieber's gift

Victoria Beckham in stitches over Justin Bieber's gift
Prince Harry's 'selfless' act reflects Princess Diana, says former royal butler

Prince Harry's 'selfless' act reflects Princess Diana, says former royal butler

Latest

view all