Thursday Apr 29 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton's 10th wedding anniversary plan unearthed

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

As Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, their possible plans for the milestone have been laid bare.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have often spoken about their love for the countryside as they see their Norfolk country house as their real home.

In the past Kate has expressed that she is happiest "with my family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty".

With that it seems that the couple who share three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three may be spending some time in the countryside getting filthy dirty. 

