Friday Apr 30 2021
Friday Apr 30, 2021

Amber Liu releases brand new songs ‘Vegas, Blue’

Singer and songwriter Amber Liu recently released two tracks titled Vegas and Blue and they both have caused a massive stir within her fandom due to their breathtaking melodies and soulful lyrics.

While Vegas is a soft hearted track about taking a leap of faith for the love of your life, Blue is one of Amber’s rare Chinese releases that flexes her multilingual charm.

Vegas features a retro chic vibe with a home video-esque aesthetic. The video follows Amber and her mystery beau on dates and shows off the strength of their bond.

Blue on the other hand is a Chinese track in collaboration with Masiwei of Higher Brothers. The song showcases the aftermath of an emotional breakup where Amber lulls around a house with broken crockery, a TV and blood stains.

For those unversed with Amber’s former accolades, she is a former member of the South Korean girl group F(x) but has since ventured out into the American landscape under a separate company.

She boosts fluency in a number of languages including Chinese, English and Korean and has even flexed her vocal prowess in all of them multiple times in the past. 

