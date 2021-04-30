Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Body language expert weighs in Prince William, Kate Middleton's 10-year marriage

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

A decade of marriage has only strengthened Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship.

Body language expert Judi James spoke to the Daily Mirror, comparing their new anniversary photos with previous pictures of the couple.

She said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to be more relaxed now as they have grown closer over the years. 

“The couple in the most recent photos though are people you'd want in your social bubble, popping in for drinks around the BBQ.

“Happy and incredibly relaxed together, they look like they'd be the best fun.

“Some couples grow apart during a decade of marriage but William and Kate's body language suggests they have grown closer and learned to enjoy life openly and with confidence.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's snap with Archie 'raised a lot of issues'

Meghan Markle's snap with Archie 'raised a lot of issues'
T-Pain shocked after unintentionally ignoring celeb DMs for 2 years

T-Pain shocked after unintentionally ignoring celeb DMs for 2 years

Kate Middleton praised for parenting technique to raise confident kids

Kate Middleton praised for parenting technique to raise confident kids
Harry, Meghan congratulate William, Kate privately on milestone anniversary

Harry, Meghan congratulate William, Kate privately on milestone anniversary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all in spotlight once more

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all in spotlight once more
Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special

Meghan Markle's body language, voice tone in CBS chat to be dissected in new special
Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting

Meghan Markle prepared herself for Prince William 'grilling' in first meeting
Amber Liu releases brand new songs ‘Vegas, Blue’

Amber Liu releases brand new songs ‘Vegas, Blue’
Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan touches upon the undying legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Jay-Z opens up about his and Beyonce's parenting strategy in rare interview

Kendall Jenner 'getting serious' one year into dating Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner 'getting serious' one year into dating Devin Booker

Prince Charles still infuriated over Prince Harry 'freezing him' in bombshell chat

Prince Charles still infuriated over Prince Harry 'freezing him' in bombshell chat

Latest

view all