John Legend touches on ‘Chrissy Teigen’s instinct to share baby Jack’s loss

John Legend recently shed light on Chrissy Teigen’s decision to share baby Jack’s loss and his gratitude over the entire situation.

The singer got candid with CBS This Morning and was quoted saying, "What I learned through that process was, first of all, how often this happens to so many other families. We felt a real sense of community by sharing it with other people.”

“They felt seen by us, we felt seen by them, and I think it helps everyone deal with their grief when they know that there are other people out there who are feeling it."

"I am so glad Chrissy's instinct was to share this, because it was really the right thing to do. It helped us get through it, and I think it helped other families who are going through the same thing get through it. People feel such shame and they feel lonely, and I think we helped people feel less lonely."