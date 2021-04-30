Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
Khloe Kardashian wishes Travis Scott on 29th birthday

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Khloe Kardashian on Friday shared a throwback picture with Travis Scott on the US rapper's birthday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram she wrote, "Happy birthday @travisscott !!!!! Gang Gang for life!!!!!! I remember I took this photo and I said I’m gonna save it and post this on your birthday. Well here we are.... screaming happy birthday to the birthday boy! PS… No one talk about my hair. I fell in the pool right before this photo."

Over half a million people liked the picture within half an hour after Khloe shared it on the Facebook-owned app. 

Among thousands of people who reacted to the photo was Kim Kardashian who wrote "Happy Birthday Trav" in the comments.

