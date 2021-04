Selena Gomez to feature in horror thriller ‘Spiral’

Award winning singer Selena Gomez is reportedly preparing for a return to the realm of acting with her brand new venture alongside Drake.

The news was brought forward in a report by Deadline and according to its findings; the psychological thriller titled Spiral will be directed with one of Selena’s close friends Petra Collins and will have Drake on board as its executive producer.

The release date regarding the film and any further news has yet to be announced however.