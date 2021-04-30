Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William still ‘feeling the pressure’ over Prince Harry’s departure

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Prince William still ‘feeling the pressure’ over Prince Harry’s departure

Prince William is reportedly ‘feeling the pressure’ and is struggling to adjust to life without Prince Harry by his side.

This claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Roya Nikkah and during her interview with Sky News she claimed, "I spoke to people very close to William recently, and he definitely feels the pressure in terms of not having Harry by his side to share that responsibility.”

"He sees that his future looks very different now because of the decisions Harry made. He is starting to accept that but it's been a big adjustment in the last year."

She even went as far as to say that the due have a “long way to go” before they can heal their relationship. "The Oprah interview was a bomb under the Royal Family. William did not take it well. No one in the Royal Family did. It is going to take a long time for that to heal."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘conspiring’ William, Kate leak
Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age

Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age
Nick Jonas to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected

Harvey Weinstein extradition delayed, new challenge expected
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video ‘like a life insurance advert’ for Oprah backlash

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s video ‘like a life insurance advert’ for Oprah backlash
Bittersweet moment at final season premiere of TV show 'Pose'

Bittersweet moment at final season premiere of TV show 'Pose'
Selena Gomez to feature in horror thriller ‘Spiral’

Selena Gomez to feature in horror thriller ‘Spiral’
Khloe Kardashian wishes Travis Scott on 29th birthday

Khloe Kardashian wishes Travis Scott on 29th birthday

Selana Gomez announces new mental health campaign

Selana Gomez announces new mental health campaign
Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview to be analysed in new documentary

Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview to be analysed in new documentary

Kris Jenner sends love to Travis Scott on his 29th birthday

Kris Jenner sends love to Travis Scott on his 29th birthday
Machine Gun Kelly releases new song 'Love Race'

Machine Gun Kelly releases new song 'Love Race'

Latest

view all