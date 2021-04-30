Prince William still ‘feeling the pressure’ over Prince Harry’s departure

Prince William is reportedly ‘feeling the pressure’ and is struggling to adjust to life without Prince Harry by his side.

This claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Roya Nikkah and during her interview with Sky News she claimed, "I spoke to people very close to William recently, and he definitely feels the pressure in terms of not having Harry by his side to share that responsibility.”

"He sees that his future looks very different now because of the decisions Harry made. He is starting to accept that but it's been a big adjustment in the last year."

She even went as far as to say that the due have a “long way to go” before they can heal their relationship. "The Oprah interview was a bomb under the Royal Family. William did not take it well. No one in the Royal Family did. It is going to take a long time for that to heal."