Drew Barrymore reveals the real reason she refuses to lie over age

entertainment
Friday Apr 30 2021
Friday Apr 30, 2021

Drew Barrymore recently shed light on her decision to always remain truthful about her age simply because, “I don't think I could've gotten away with that.”

The claim was brought forward during the host’s interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she was shed light on her decision to always be upfront about her age and was quoted saying, "I don't think I could've gotten away with that. I never got to go on a blind date, and I never lied about my age…that is not something I ever got to do."

"I know that's a boring answer, but it's true. I think today is my best day so far. I am so proud of it because I'm so much calmer, wiser, smarter… and I'm still an idiot, and still have so much to learn."

