Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant honors late daughter Gianna in birthday tribute

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

Vanessa Bryant honors late daughter Gianna in birthday tribute

The wife of late NBA star Vanessa Bryant recently took to social media and penned a sweet note highlighting the full life her late 15-year-old lived during her short time on earth.

The late NBA star’s wife penned a sweet note for her daughter in a post on Instagram and captioned it to say, “Today is my Baby’s Birthday.”

“When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world.”

The single mother even started a fundraiser in memory of the late 15-year-old and made sure all of its proceeds go towards the “Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

When Meghan Markle's friend wrote inappropriate words about royal family

When Meghan Markle's friend wrote inappropriate words about royal family
Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry

Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry
Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Iman Vellani spotted shooting Ms. Marvel in costume

Iman Vellani spotted shooting Ms. Marvel in costume

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary
Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Queen left 'unsettled, upset' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Megxit announcement

Queen left 'unsettled, upset' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Megxit announcement
Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

Latest

view all