Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary

Never before seen video tapes of the late Princess Diana will be unearthed.

The late princess had recorded hours’ worth of video in order to help Andrew Morton to write his 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story.

Apparently much of these videos never made it to the public however, according to the Daily Mail, Netflix has plans to create a new documentary with the videos to mark her 25th death anniversary.

This will be a sequel to Diana: In Her Own Words which was released by the streaming giant in 201.

In the audio, Diana shared how she tried to trigger a miscarriage by throwing herself down the stairs when she was expecting Prince William.

She also alleged that Prince Charles was hoping for a girl when she was pregnant with Prince Harry.