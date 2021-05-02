Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

Never before seen video tapes of the late Princess Diana will be unearthed.

The late princess had recorded hours’ worth of video in order to help Andrew Morton to write his 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story.

Apparently much of these videos never made it to the public however, according to the Daily Mail, Netflix has plans to create a new documentary with the videos to mark her 25th death anniversary.

This will be a sequel to Diana: In Her Own Words which was released by the streaming giant in 201.

In the audio, Diana shared how she tried to trigger a miscarriage by throwing herself down the stairs when she was expecting Prince William.

She also alleged that Prince Charles was hoping for a girl when she was pregnant with Prince Harry. 

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Queen left 'unsettled, upset' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Megxit announcement

Queen left 'unsettled, upset' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Megxit announcement
Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged
Hanbok designer addresses BTS auction cancelation

Hanbok designer addresses BTS auction cancelation
Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview

Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview
Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’

Latest

view all