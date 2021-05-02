Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Prince Harry after he crossed the line, said Charlie Rae, a former royal editor at The Sun.

Speaking to talkRadio, he claimed that the Duke of Cambridge and his father agreed to snub Prince Harry who is settled in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

Answering a question regarding Harry's reunion with members of the royal family at Prince Philip's funeral,Chalie said, " Some literally turned their back on him. He was stunned by this - I'm not sure why that was a surprise to him."

He added, "It must be occurring to him how frozen out he is, how he has turned his back on his former life."

"There is suggestion that when he came back a few weeks ago, he was reminded of his old life."





