Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey as she shows off her incredible physique in latest snap

Hailey Bieber attracted love and parise from her hubby Justin Bieber as she shared her latest photo on Instagram, flaunting her killer curves in tinny outfit.



The supermodel set pulses racing as she cut a summery figure in a light pink bikini, looking gorgeous with her incredible physique.

The fashionista completed the look with a gold body chain, gold hoop earrings, and a hot pink lip.



Justin Bieber paid tribute to her on the same day with a gorgeous Instagram photo, showing her sweetheart sitting in a restaurant booth wearing a floral pink top paired with cat-eye frames.



Justin captioned it: "Strong, confident, independent loyal.. still can't believe you chose me @haileybieber". The post quickly racked up over three million likes less than a day after he posted it.



The 24-year-old model made her celebrity friends and fans go wild when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram Saturday.



“You are so beautiful!!!”, Khloe Kardashian wrote, while singer Normani added “beautiful”. A follower chimed in, “Are you kidding meeee. This is everything!”

Justin Bieber praised his beautiful wife Hailey Bieber with sweet words after being attracted by her fitness in latest photo.