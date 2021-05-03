Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez to play an influencer addicted to social media in her new film

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Selena Gomez has signed on to a thrilled titled, Spiral, in which she will essay the role of a social media influencer

American singer and actor Selena Gomez is gearing up for her on-screen return with Drake for a new project.

The singer has signed on to a thrilled titled, Spiral, in which she will essay the role of a social media influencer "whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart."

Directed by Petra Collins and produced by Drake, the film’s script will be penned by Melissa Broder, Petra and Phoebe Fisher.

It has yet to be disclosed which streaming service the thriller will be getting released on.

Meanwhile, Selena, while opening up about her role revealed that despite playing a social media addict, in her real-life she isn’t that attached to the online world.

“I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done. I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom. My life in front of me was my life, and I was present, and I could not have been more happy about it,” she had told Vogue

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish speaks out about the prevalence of sexual exploitation of minors

Billie Eilish speaks out about the prevalence of sexual exploitation of minors
Caitlyn Jenner stands by her statement on trans girls as criticism piles on

Caitlyn Jenner stands by her statement on trans girls as criticism piles on

Kendall Jenner cuts a gym-honed figure as she heads to Pilates class in West Hollywood

Kendall Jenner cuts a gym-honed figure as she heads to Pilates class in West Hollywood
Victoria Beckham shares special birthday to her husband David Beckham as he turns 46

Victoria Beckham shares special birthday to her husband David Beckham as he turns 46
Queen defies pressure to leave Windsor Castle after security breach

Queen defies pressure to leave Windsor Castle after security breach
Jennifer Garner reacts to ex Ben Affleck's reunion with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner reacts to ex Ben Affleck's reunion with Jennifer Lopez

Ellie Goulding welcomes baby girl with husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding welcomes baby girl with husband Caspar Jopling

Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey as she shows off her incredible physique in latest snap

Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey as she shows off her incredible physique in latest snap
Billie Eilish flaunts her true beauty and hidden tattoo during British Vogue Cover shoot

Billie Eilish flaunts her true beauty and hidden tattoo during British Vogue Cover shoot
Vin Diesel recalls nearly backing away from ‘Fast & Furious’

Vin Diesel recalls nearly backing away from ‘Fast & Furious’
Aurora addresses the trending success of ‘Runaway’

Aurora addresses the trending success of ‘Runaway’
Lady Gaga’s family ‘relieved’ over dognapper arrest

Lady Gaga’s family ‘relieved’ over dognapper arrest

Latest

view all