Selena Gomez to play an influencer addicted to social media in her new film

Selena Gomez has signed on to a thrilled titled, Spiral, in which she will essay the role of a social media influencer

American singer and actor Selena Gomez is gearing up for her on-screen return with Drake for a new project.

The singer has signed on to a thrilled titled, Spiral, in which she will essay the role of a social media influencer "whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart."

Directed by Petra Collins and produced by Drake, the film’s script will be penned by Melissa Broder, Petra and Phoebe Fisher.

It has yet to be disclosed which streaming service the thriller will be getting released on.

Meanwhile, Selena, while opening up about her role revealed that despite playing a social media addict, in her real-life she isn’t that attached to the online world.

“I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done. I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom. My life in front of me was my life, and I was present, and I could not have been more happy about it,” she had told Vogue.