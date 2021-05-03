Can't connect right now! retry
Queen told Prince William to tear up wedding guest list for this reason

The Queen found an unorthodox solution when it came to a problem that Prince William and Kate Middleton were facing for their wedding.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah spoke in a documentary Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember saying that the Duke of Cambridge was concerned over the extensive wedding guest list as he admitted that he did not know a majority of the people.

Seeing this, the Queen insisted that he tear the list and start over with people he wanted to be there.

"When the guest list was first drawn up William was very bemused.

"He had a conversation with the Queen that said I don't know any of these people.

"He wasn't very happy about it and the Queen just said to him, rip that list up and start from where you want to start from.

"Invite who you want, and that is what they did."

