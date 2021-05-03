Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’

Rebel Wilson recently took to social media and got candid about the fertility struggles she has been dealing with amid covid-19.



The star got candid about her fertility issues in an Instagram post and captioned it to say, “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

