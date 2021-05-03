Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’

Rebel Wilson recently took to social media and got candid about the fertility struggles she has been dealing with amid covid-19.

The star got candid about her fertility issues in an Instagram post and captioned it to say, “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.”

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham features ‘lookalike’ birthday ballon for David Beckham

Victoria Beckham features ‘lookalike’ birthday ballon for David Beckham
Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit

Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit
Dwayne Johnson dishes over his ‘soft features’: ‘People asked if I was a girl’

Dwayne Johnson dishes over his ‘soft features’: ‘People asked if I was a girl’
Eddie Murphy sheds light on the negatives of childhood stardom

Eddie Murphy sheds light on the negatives of childhood stardom
Zayn Malik dishes details on new music, parenting

Zayn Malik dishes details on new music, parenting
'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'

'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'
Prince William, Prince Charles to 'draw line' between them, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Prince Charles to 'draw line' between them, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton disappointed with first pregnancy announcement

Kate Middleton disappointed with first pregnancy announcement

Prince Harry labeled 'weak' after failing to 'correct' Meghan Markle's claims

Prince Harry labeled 'weak' after failing to 'correct' Meghan Markle's claims
Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen

Princess Diana was 'terrified' of the Queen
Monarchy 'an end game,' won't stand the test of time, says writer Hilary Mantel

Monarchy 'an end game,' won't stand the test of time, says writer Hilary Mantel
Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along

Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along

Latest

view all