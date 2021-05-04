Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes

The 46th season of Saturday Night Live is coming to an end as the line-up to the upcoming shows has been announced. The pop singer Miley Cyrus is scheduled to perform this weekend along with billionaire Elon Musk, and rising American singers Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo are set to appear as musical guests this month.

Olivia Rodrigo, taking to her social media feed, announced that she will perform on May 15 as the episode is set to be hosted by comedian Keegan-Michael Key. Olivia Rodrigo's outing will come just six days before the release of her highly anticipated debut album, SOUR.

Lil Nas X also said on his social media accounts that he will perform his latest single ‘Montero (Call Me Be Your Name)’ along with a new song on the May 22 episode, which will be hosted by The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy. The Lil Nas show will conclude SNL's 46th season.

Lil Nas is all set to drop his debut album ‘Montero’ later this year.



This weekend’s SNL episode attracted controversy after the show announced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be on hosting duties. The show's crew expressed their disapproval of Elon Musk's booking. Those who have shown displeasure will not be forced by the show to appear with the tech mogul in the sketches.

However, the latest SNL season will always be remembered mainly owing to its exquisite line-up of impressive hosts, including Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya, One Night in Miami director Regina King, Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

Miley Cyrus previously appeared on the show in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. The singer's most recent album, Plastic Hearts, will be part of the discussion as she dropped it last November.