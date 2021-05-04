Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Why Meghan Markle pulled out of VAX Live concert last minute

Tuesday May 04, 2021

VAX Live concert audience will not get to see Meghan Markle in person at the pre-taped show


Meghan Markle did not show up at the VAX Live concert on Sunday despite promised, with Prince Harry making for a breathtaking appearance at the fundraiser alone.

The Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World audience will not get to see the Duchess, of which she is co-chair, in person at the pre-taped show.

This is because Meghan, who skipped Prince Philip's funeral last month, is heavily pregnant with her second child.

With COVID around, it is highly possible she does not want to risk her, as well as her baby's life.

It is unclear whether Meghan and Harry have gotten received their COVID vaccine yet.

Meanwhile, iIt is safe, for those pregnant, like Meghan, to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they choose, according to the CDC.

Although her due date is not revealed yet, a Page Six report claimed she is set to go on a maternity leave in late May.

