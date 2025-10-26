'Hal & Harper' stars dub Mark Ruffalo their 'daddy'

'Hal & Harper' stars sing praise of 'daddy' Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo is so "lovely" that his on-screen kids, Cooper Raiff and Lili Reinhart, began to really think of him as their dad.

Ruffalo plays Raiff and Reinhart’s unnamed dad in the new comedy-drama show Hal & Harper. The show follows two "emotionally stunted" adult siblings and their childhood with a dad grieving the loss of his wife.

"He's a very light, very spiritual person, and being with him is so — he is just a very, very kind heart, and he's kind to everyone," Raiff, who wrote and directed the series as well, told People.





The Task star is "extremely down to earth and it's very freeing to be around him, because he's so lovely," Raiff, 28, added in the joint interview with Reinhart. "He's amazing."

"Acting with him and watching him on the monitor, it's a whole different thing," Raiff said of the Oscar-nominated actor. "And he's so funny and he's so daddy."

Reinhart chimed in, "He's our daddy."

The Riverdale actress got so familiar with Ruffalo that when his film Poor Things came out, she was shocked to see him in a different role.

"I was like, 'Dad!' "

Sharing insight on Hal & Harper, Raiff said it’s "about these two emotionally-stunted adults, and going back to see what time period they were stunted in, and when things started to change, and it all became intertwined in a way that ended up being a show that was two timelines: one of [the siblings] coming together, and then the present, trying to come apart."