Marvel sparks a frenzy with new teaser of Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’

Marvel buffs were in for a treat on Monday as it dropped the first look of Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.

The very brief teaser for the superhero flick came as part of a three-minute long hype reel for Marvel’s return to cinema after the global coronavirus pandemic battered the film industry and kept theaters shuttered for over a year.

The brand-new Eternals footage shows Angelina Jolie’s avatar sporting blonde hair and wielding a sword made out of light. Fans also got a glimpse of Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo staring into the distance, Salma Hayek’s Ajak riding a horse and Richard Madden’s Ikaris leading a team.

Fans are expecting a full-fledged trailer of the highly-anticipated film to roll out in the coming months.

The film is directed by Zhao who made history last month by bagging two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for her film Nomadland.







