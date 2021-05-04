Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's Vax Live concert looks drops jaws

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is iconic in many ways.

From her musical and acting talent to her jaw-dropping fashion looks, the On the Floor hit maker never ceases the opportunity to impress.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared snaps from her electric performance in the Vax Live concert.

The diva looked jaw-dropping in her signature long ponytail which was centre stage as she switched up her performance outfits.

“When rocking a ponytail ... you know it’s about to go down,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:




