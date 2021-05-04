Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Adam Sandler gives hilarious response to viral video of him getting turned down

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Adam Sandler shared his two cents on the viral video which showed the star’s mature response when his trip to a restaurant did not go as planned.

In the video the hostess Dayanna Rodas could be seen telling the Grown Ups star that there was a 30-minute wait which prompted the star to walk out rather than use his celebrity card to get a seat inside.

Taking to Twitter he humourously said of the video: "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes.”

Dayanna had taken to TikTok to post a video about how she had failed to recognise the star.

In the short clip she used a clown filter to mock her own shortcoming causing the video to go viral and prompting the star to give his hilarious response.

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to actor and rapper DMX who died last month

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to actor and rapper DMX who died last month

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Goncagül actress looks completely unrecognizable in latest pictures

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Goncagül actress looks completely unrecognizable in latest pictures
Kim Kardashian introduces her character in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

Kim Kardashian introduces her character in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'
Kate Middleton makes heart breaking admission of experiencing mom guilt

Kate Middleton makes heart breaking admission of experiencing mom guilt
Komal Aziz Khan reacts to Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorce

Komal Aziz Khan reacts to Bill Gates and Melinda Gates divorce

Trailer featuring 'Black Widow', 'Black Panther' released to encourage fans to return to cinemas

Trailer featuring 'Black Widow', 'Black Panther' released to encourage fans to return to cinemas

Netflix to release 'Monster' on Friday.

Netflix to release 'Monster' on Friday.
Vax Live concert's roaring audience inflated Prince Harry's ego: body expert claims

Vax Live concert's roaring audience inflated Prince Harry's ego: body expert claims
Khloe Kardashian ditches Tristan Thompson's massive ring following cheating allegations

Khloe Kardashian ditches Tristan Thompson's massive ring following cheating allegations
Khloe Kardashian reaches out to Tristan Thompson's alleged fling Sydney Chase

Khloe Kardashian reaches out to Tristan Thompson's alleged fling Sydney Chase
Jennifer Lopez's Vax Live concert looks drops jaws

Jennifer Lopez's Vax Live concert looks drops jaws
Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

Latest

view all