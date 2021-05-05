Zac Efron shows off his unique smile in new photo amid plastic surgery rumours

Zac Efron once again stunned his admirers as he flaunted his chiseled jawline in latest photo while promoting his new show after sparking plastic surgery rumors with new look.



The 33-year-old dashing star, who caused a stir online last month with his distinctive new look, has shared a new snap to Instagram which showed him in a greenhouse looking at some young plants.



The star, who is currently in Australia, captioned the post: 'Learning ways to restore the Earth's soil @zacdowntoearth.'

The actor has been busy filming the second season of his Netflix show 'Down To Earth With Zac Efron', which is set to premiere in 2022.

Zac Efron showed off his square chin and heavier jawline in latest photos, leading fans to speculate that the handsome star has gone under the knife.