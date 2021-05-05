Can't connect right now! retry
Joe Jonas showers praise on infant daughter Willa

American singer Joe Jonas opened up about parenthood as he publicly showered love on his 9-month-old daughter, Willa.

The 31-year-old singer and 25-year-old wife Sophie Turner welcomed their baby girl last summer in July. It is the first time Joe Jonas spoke publicly about the infant daughter during his interview with CBS This Morning on Tuesday, May 4.

"It's been amazing," Joe said while calling Willa a "gorgeous" little girl.

"It's been forced time at home. I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

"I'm so thankful and grateful," he continued.

"Naps are nice. All around," he joked when asked what biggest lesson he's learned as a parent.

"I miss performing so much," he said, admitting that he loves the quiet moments at home with Willa and Sophie.

Actress Sophie Turner marked their second anniversary by sharing snaps of their Las Vegas wedding on social media.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," the Game of Thrones actress captioned her post.

Joe Jonas quipped with a cute tribute: "Married as [email protected]$K for 2 years! Love you bub."

Sophie Turner, in a previous interview, lavished praise on her better half who saved her life when they met five years ago.

"He was, like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself,'" she told the Sunday Times in 2019.

"That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

