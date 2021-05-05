Khloe Kardashian's beau Tristan Thompson takes legal action against Sydney Chase

Tristan Thompson has finally responded to Sydney Chase's cheating claims and sent a cease-and-desist letter to her.



The 30-year-old Khloe Kardashian's sweetheart has taken a legal action, sending a cease-and-desist letter to Sydney and the podcast where she alleged they 'hooked up' behind Khloe Kardashian's back.

The 23-year-old alleged she had relations with the NBA star in January and that they last spoke a day after his daughter True's third birthday in Los Angeles.

There are reports that the No Jumper podcast episode that featured Sydney has now been edited after receiving the letter from Tristan's attorney Marty Singer, who also works with Khloe Kardashian.

'Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it,' Grandmaison told PageSix in an interview on Tuesday. 'Honestly, I wouldn't have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship.'

Sydney Chase has note responded yet to Tristan Thompson's cease-and-desist letter which is a document sent to an individual to stop allegedly illegal activity.